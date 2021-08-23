Maha: BJP's Somiaya accuses CM's aide of CRZ violations in bungalow construction

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday demanded action against the Shiv Sena's Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, for alleged CRZ violations connected to the construction of a bungalow in Ratnagiri district.

Somiaya said Narvekar had himself demolished the bungalow, located in Murud in Dapoli taluka, over 215 kilometres from here, but the administration still needed to take action by filing an FIR under Environment Act, CRZ Regulations, the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act as well as the IPC.

Advertisement

The former BJP Lok Sabha MP claimed he had exposed the ''illegal construction'' on June 25 and had filed a complaint with the Ratnagiri collector on June 26.

''I had met the Union environment secretary on June 30 to demand action in the matter. A Central team, which visited the bungalow on July 5, told the state environment department the bungalow was illegal and had asked the latter to take action. Narevkar was compelled to demolish the bungalow,'' Somaiya said, adding that he had approached the National Green Tribunal as well.

The BJP leader said the bungalow was located on 72 guntha (each guntha is approximately 1,089 square feet) of land that falls under Coastal Regulation Zone-III, which are subject to restrictions on construction, repairs etc.

Meanwhile, an official from the Ratnagiri collectorate said, as per rules, the permission of the gram panchayat was needed for renovation or strengthening of old construction, which Narvekar had taken.

''He did not take CRZ permission. We hear the bungalow has been demolished. If there are CRZ violations, razing of the structure is the action that is taken,'' the collectorate official added.

Narvekar did not respond to calls and messages for comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)