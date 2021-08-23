Left Menu

Flyover near JK's Banihal-Qazigund tunnel develops crack; traffic diverted

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 23-08-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 17:29 IST
Flyover near JK's Banihal-Qazigund tunnel develops crack; traffic diverted
  • Country:
  • India

A minor crack was spotted on the 'macadamized road' of a flyover near the recently opened Banihal-Qazigund tunnel along the 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Monday, prompting diversion of traffic for repairs, officials said.

Traffic movement on the double-tube four-lane tunnel was, however, going on smoothly, they said.

The officials said workers noticed the crack on the stretch between the toll plaza in Banihal and the tunnel early Monday, following which traffic coming from Kashmir towards Jammu was immediately diverted.

''A small patch of the flyover has developed a minor crack which is being taken care of to ensure early restoration of traffic movement,'' an official of the Navyug construction company told PTI.

He said it is a minor issue as all the pillars of the flyover are safe.

The 8.5-km-long Banihal-Qazigund tunnel, built at a cost of Rs 2,100 crore, was opened for traffic early this month. Work on the tunnel, which is part of an ongoing four-lane highway project, was started in June 2011 by the Navyug engineering company, and its operationalisation reduced travel time between Jammu and Srinagar by about 1.5 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021