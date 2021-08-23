Left Menu

Rs 6 lakh cr National Monetisation Plan announced for infra assets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 17:33 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Monday announced a Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Plan for monetizing infrastructure assets across sectors from rail to road to power.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said projects have been identified to monetize assets over the next four years.

