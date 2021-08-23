Rs 6 lakh cr National Monetisation Plan announced for infra assets
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 17:33 IST
- Country:
- India
The government on Monday announced a Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Plan for monetizing infrastructure assets across sectors from rail to road to power.
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said projects have been identified to monetize assets over the next four years.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amitabh Kant
Advertisement