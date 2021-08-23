Portion of Bhalswa landfill collapses in northwest Delhi

Some shanties were damaged after a portion of the Bhalswa landfill in northwest Delhi collapsed on Monday morning, officials said. According to the police, the incident took place around 7.30 am.

The police said a portion of the landfill collapsed and fell on the road near the shanties. The shanties suffered minor damages and no one is feared trapped.

Advertisement

Fire department officials said they received information about the incident at 7.30 am following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire tenders returned from the spot around 2.30 pm, they said. The police said no untoward incident has taken place. JCB machines have been called to clear the road and the work is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)