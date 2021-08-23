Left Menu

Portion of Bhalswa landfill collapses in northwest Delhi

The police said a portion of the landfill collapsed and fell on the road near the shanties. The shanties suffered minor damages and no one is feared trapped.Fire department officials said they received information about the incident at 7.30 am following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 19:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Some shanties were damaged after a portion of the Bhalswa landfill in northwest Delhi collapsed on Monday morning, officials said. According to the police, the incident took place around 7.30 am.

The police said a portion of the landfill collapsed and fell on the road near the shanties. The shanties suffered minor damages and no one is feared trapped.

Fire department officials said they received information about the incident at 7.30 am following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire tenders returned from the spot around 2.30 pm, they said. The police said no untoward incident has taken place. JCB machines have been called to clear the road and the work is underway, they said.

