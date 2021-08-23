Rains in several parts of Rajasthan, set to recede tomorrow

Rains occurred in various parts of Rajasthan over the past 24 hours with Thanagazi of Alwar district recording 72 mm rainfall, a Meteorological department official said on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, 68 mm rain was recorded in Shrimadhopur in Sikar, 65 mm in Viratnagar in Jaipur, 47 mm in Bundi's Taleda, 46 mm in Choti Sadri of Pratapgarh. Apart from this, many places in Ajmer, Baran, Chittorgarh, Jhunjhunu, Rajsamand, Bharatpur and Bhilwara recorded significant rainfall.

Rains will recede in the state from Tuesday and the weather is likely to remain mainly dry in most parts of the state during August 25 to 28.

With the formation of a new weather system from August 29, there will be an increase in rain activities once again in Rajasthan. In the first week of September, rains are expected at some places.

