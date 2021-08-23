Left Menu

Rains in several parts of Rajasthan, set to recede tomorrow

Apart from this, many places in Ajmer, Baran, Chittorgarh, Jhunjhunu, Rajsamand, Bharatpur and Bhilwara recorded significant rainfall.Rains will recede in the state from Tuesday and the weather is likely to remain mainly dry in most parts of the state during August 25 to 28.With the formation of a new weather system from August 29, there will be an increase in rain activities once again in Rajasthan.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-08-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 20:42 IST
Rains in several parts of Rajasthan, set to recede tomorrow
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rains occurred in various parts of Rajasthan over the past 24 hours with Thanagazi of Alwar district recording 72 mm rainfall, a Meteorological department official said on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, 68 mm rain was recorded in Shrimadhopur in Sikar, 65 mm in Viratnagar in Jaipur, 47 mm in Bundi's Taleda, 46 mm in Choti Sadri of Pratapgarh. Apart from this, many places in Ajmer, Baran, Chittorgarh, Jhunjhunu, Rajsamand, Bharatpur and Bhilwara recorded significant rainfall.

Rains will recede in the state from Tuesday and the weather is likely to remain mainly dry in most parts of the state during August 25 to 28.

With the formation of a new weather system from August 29, there will be an increase in rain activities once again in Rajasthan. In the first week of September, rains are expected at some places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021