Extinction Rebellion begins 2 weeks of London protests

Extinction Rebellion on Monday began two weeks of planned protests by blocking key junctions in the heart of London around the theme of "crisis talks" and entitled the "Impossible Rebellion".

The climate action group brought together thousands to Trafalgar Square for the launch of the protests, followed by a massive gathering around a large pink table in the Covent Garden area nearby.

Advertisement

It marks the fifth mass protest called by the group, also referred to as XR. Anneka Sutcliffe from the Relationship Circle group said that around 40 per cent of people on the streets this time are likely to be new protesters who have signed up to the cause.

"We will begin in Trafalgar Square, and go on until our demands are met. Our aim is to create a whirlwind around the issues. As well as talks, there will be occupations and marches. It is going to be a joyous, celebratory atmosphere," said Sutcliffe.

XR said that since the government refuses to hold its own emergency talks with the British public, the group is going to do so using its own furniture on the streets with the aim to listen to people's climate concerns and ideas of the future.

Clare Farrell, Extinction Rebellion cofounder contrasted XR's street-level crisis talks with the international COP26 UN summit scheduled in Glasgow in November.

"The COP process is not fit for purpose," said Farrell.

"The International Energy Agency has also called for no fossil fuel investment. It's not even that radical, but it needs to happen," she said.

The so-called Impossible Rebellion marks the launch of XR's immediate demand for a halt to all fossil fuel investment. "There have been 25 COPs before. That's quarter of a century of COPs! Yet the carbon emission graph shows an upward slope for all that time. COP privileges growth above carbon emissions. Unless you confront that, the line is going to keep going up," added Tim Crosland from the organisation Plan B.

Meanwhile, Scotland Yard had released a statement highlighting its plans to police the demonstrations over the two weeks.

"It is clear to us, from reading and listening to their public announcements that Extinction Rebellion's intention is to once again cause significant disruption to London and to London's communities through acts of civil disobedience," said Matt Twist, the Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner.

"Like everyone else, Extinction Rebellion have the right to assemble and the right to protest. However, these rights are qualified and are to be balanced against the rights of others. They do not have the right to cause serious disruption to London's communities and prevent them going about their lawful business," he said.

The Met Police also flagged major disruptions during three previous extended periods of demonstrations by Extinction Rebellion in London and said officers will look to engage with the organisers, hoping to minimise where possible any disruption to London's communities.

Chief Superintendent Rob Atkin of the City of London Police added: "Like our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police, we will also be out in greater numbers to balance the right to protest with any disruption and distress people who live, work and visit the City may experience over the coming fortnight.

"There is a policing plan in place and we will respond appropriately and proportionately to protest activity," Atkin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)