Max temp stay close to normal in Punjab, Haryana

The maximum temperatures on Monday stayed close to normal levels in most parts of Punjab and Haryana.

Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, registered 33 degrees Celsius, according to a media bulletin of the Meteorological Department here.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal registered maximum temperatures of 33.2, 33.5 and 32.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Narnaul, Rohtak and Gurgaon registered their respective maximum temperatures at 32.8, 34.6 and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Punjab, the maximum temperatures of Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Bathinda settled at 34, 33.3, 33.6 and 33.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Patiala and Ludhiana received one and 0.4 mm of rainfall, it added.

