Rajnath to visit Economic Explosives Limited facility in Nagpur on Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 21:44 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the facility of private defence company Economic Explosives Limited (EEL) in Nagpur on Tuesday.

In October last year, the Defence Ministry had signed a contract with EEL to supply 10 lakh multi-mode hand grenades to the Indian Army at a cost of Rs 409 crore.

''Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will be on a day-long visit to Nagpur tomorrow (Tuesday). He will be attending a programme at the EEL factory premises,'' the Defence Minister's Office said on Twitter on Monday.

On Tuesday, the minister will also be visiting a lab of the Centre-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in the city, Singh's office noted.

Moreover, Singh will visit the headquarters of the Indian Air Force's Maintenance Command in Nagpur, it mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

