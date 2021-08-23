Portion of Bhalswa landfill collapses in Delhi

A portion of the Bhalswa landfill in northwest Delhi collapsed on Monday, damaging a few shanties, officials said.

Sources in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation said the collapse was triggered by heavy rains in the past couple of days.

However, no one was injured in the incident, they said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7.30 AM.

The police said a portion of the massive landfill had collapsed and fell on the road near the shanties. The shanties suffered minor damages and no one is feared trapped.

The Bhalswa landfill site falls under the jurisdiction of the NDMC. The nearly 50-metre high heap at Bhalswa got saturated several years ago.

Chairman of the Standing Committee of the civic body, Jogi Ram Jain, visited the landfill site on Monday after the incident to take stock of the situation, officials said.

However, no official version has come out from the NDMC. Phone calls to North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and Jain, did not elicit response.

Fire department officials said they received information about the incident at 7.30 am following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire tenders returned from the spot around 2.30 pm, they said. The police said no untoward incident took place. JCB machines were deployed to clear the road way, they said.

Official sources in the NDMC said due to heavy rains, a ''crack'' developed in the giant mound and a portion of it slipped.

There was no loss of life or major property. Some slush had entered inside a few shanties near it, which was cleared away with JCB machines, they said.

