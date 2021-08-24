Left Menu

Foot-and-mouth disease cases reported in Punjab

FMD is a contagious viral disease and it affects animals.He said that for prevention of this disease, 81,000 doses were distributed to the affected districts for vaccination.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-08-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 00:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking note of reports of outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in some districts of Punjab, the state animal husbandry department on Monday said it has deployed teams of veterinarians in the affected districts.

Vaccination of livestock within a radius of five to 10 km of affected villages has been completed, it said.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said according to reports, some animals in Ludhiana, Moga and Muktsar Sahib districts have contracted foot and mouth disease, according to an official statement. FMD is a contagious viral disease and it affects animals.

He said that for prevention of this disease, 81,000 doses were distributed to the affected districts for vaccination. Bajwa said that he was reviewing daily reports from the affected districts.

