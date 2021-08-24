Agra: 2 killed, 15 hurt in roof collapse

Left Menu

At the time of the incident, the cake was being cut and some guests were dancing.According to District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh, two people were killed and 15 received injuries.The rescue operation is going on and the injured were sent for treatment to various private hospitals and the government-run SN Medical College.Ashish 20, one of the injured, told PTI that 30 people were present in the party at the time of the incident.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 24-08-2021 00:47 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 00:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two people were killed and 15 injured when the roof of a house caved in during a birthday party here on Monday, an official said.

The incident took place at Dhandhupura locality in Taj Ganj area of Agra around 8.30 pm. At the time of the incident, the cake was being cut and some guests were dancing.

According to District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh, two people were killed and 15 received injuries.

The rescue operation is going on and the injured were sent for treatment to various private hospitals and the government-run SN Medical College.

Ashish (20), one of the injured, told PTI that 30 people were present in the party at the time of the incident. UP's Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said, ''The Uttar Pradesh chief minister has instructed the district administration to carry out relief work." Instructions have also been issued to remove the debris and make available medical treatment facilities, he said.

