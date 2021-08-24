Odd News Roundup: Medal chomp grosses out Japan and riles Toyota; Poland's Budimex, Lotos create flower-scented asphalt

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Poland's Budimex, Lotos create flower-scented asphalt

Polish construction firm Budimex and refiner Lotos have created a floral-scented asphalt in a bid to improve working conditions for road builders, Budimex said on Monday. While vapours emitted by ordinary asphalt are not harmful to humans, the novel material will provide a more comfortable working environment for construction workers paving roads, Budimex said.

Olympics-Medal chomp grosses out Japan and riles Toyota

The mayor of Japanese city Nagoya earned himself Internet infamy and a rare rebuke from Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday for chomping down on an Olympic gold medal at an event meant to celebrate its winner, softball pitcher Miu Goto. In the incident https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210804/k10013181441000.html on Wednesday, Takashi Kawamura pulled down his mask and put Goto's gold medal between his teeth as he stood in front of a backdrop used for press briefing that urges people to wash their hands and socially distance to prevent COVID-19 infections.

