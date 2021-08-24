Odd News Roundup: Poland's Budimex, Lotos create flower-scented asphalt; Room without a view - French war bunker reborn as guesthouse
While vapours emitted by ordinary asphalt are not harmful to humans, the novel material will provide a more comfortable working environment for construction workers paving roads, Budimex said. Room without a view - French war bunker reborn as guesthouse A bunker built by German troops in northern France during World War Two has been restored and refitted as an underground guesthouse.
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Poland's Budimex, Lotos create flower-scented asphalt
Polish construction firm Budimex and refiner Lotos have created a floral-scented asphalt in a bid to improve working conditions for road builders, Budimex said on Monday. While vapors emitted by ordinary asphalt are not harmful to humans, the novel material will provide a more comfortable working environment for construction workers paving roads, Budimex said.
Room without a view - French war bunker reborn as guesthouse
A bunker built by German troops in northern France during World War Two has been restored and refitted as an underground guesthouse. The northern coast is still strewn with fortifications left by the German army, which built up a so-called Atlantic Wall to try to fend off Allied Forces.
