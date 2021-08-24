5.1 magnitude quake in Bay of Bengal
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake in the Bay of Bengal, over 300 km from here was reported on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology said.
The quake, reported at 12.35 pm, was at a depth of 10 km in the Bay of Bengal and was about 296 km south-southeast of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, and 320 km east northeast of Chennai, it said.
