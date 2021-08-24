Left Menu

5.1 magnitude quake in Bay of Bengal

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-08-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 13:57 IST
A 5.1 magnitude undersea earthquake over 300 km from here in the Bay of Bengal was reported on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology said.

The quake, reported at 12.35 pm, was at a depth of 10 km in the Bay of Bengal and was about 296 km south-southeast of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, and 320 km east northeast of Chennai, it said. While there were no immediate reports of any damage, the tremors were felt in some parts of the city, residents said.

People living in areas like Adyar and neighboring Thiruvanmiyur said they felt mild tremors, with some Twitter users saying they could even see the furniture 'shaking.'

