AAP to launch campaign against corruption, garbage prevalence in Delhi
Ahead of the Delhi municipal corporation polls, the AAP will launch AAP ka Vidhayak AAP ke dwar campaign in September to raise the issue of corruption and garbage menace in the national capital.Addressing a press conference here, AAP leader Gopal Rai said the campaign will be run from September 1 to September 30 wherein 2,500 meetings led by party MLAs will be conducted.He said the campaign will highlight the alleged corruption in the municipal corporations as well as the issue of garbage prevalence in the city.
Ahead of the Delhi municipal corporation polls, the AAP will launch the "AAP ka Vidhayak AAP ke dwar" campaign in September to raise the issue of corruption and garbage menace in the national capital.
Addressing a press conference here, AAP leader Gopal Rai said the campaign will be run from September 1 to September 30 wherein 2,500 meetings led by party MLAs will be conducted.
He said the campaign will highlight the alleged corruption in the municipal corporations as well as the issue of garbage prevalence in the city. Under the campaign, AAP MLAs will go from house to house in their respective assembly constituencies to understand people's problems. ''From August 25 to August 30, preparations will be made in all 272 wards for the campaign,'' Rai said.
The municipal corporation polls are due next year.
