Left Menu

AAP to launch campaign against corruption, garbage prevalence in Delhi

Ahead of the Delhi municipal corporation polls, the AAP will launch AAP ka Vidhayak AAP ke dwar campaign in September to raise the issue of corruption and garbage menace in the national capital.Addressing a press conference here, AAP leader Gopal Rai said the campaign will be run from September 1 to September 30 wherein 2,500 meetings led by party MLAs will be conducted.He said the campaign will highlight the alleged corruption in the municipal corporations as well as the issue of garbage prevalence in the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 16:00 IST
AAP to launch campaign against corruption, garbage prevalence in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Delhi municipal corporation polls, the AAP will launch the "AAP ka Vidhayak AAP ke dwar" campaign in September to raise the issue of corruption and garbage menace in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP leader Gopal Rai said the campaign will be run from September 1 to September 30 wherein 2,500 meetings led by party MLAs will be conducted.

He said the campaign will highlight the alleged corruption in the municipal corporations as well as the issue of garbage prevalence in the city. Under the campaign, AAP MLAs will go from house to house in their respective assembly constituencies to understand people's problems. ''From August 25 to August 30, preparations will be made in all 272 wards for the campaign,'' Rai said.

The municipal corporation polls are due next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021