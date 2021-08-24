How Does Decarbonization Help Mitigate Climate Change and Improve the Future of Economies?

Our world is divided by numerous issues, yet fortunately, it manages to stand as one to combat climate change. People from every age and generation are joining hands to spread adequate knowledge and awareness about the causes and consequences of global warming. In contrast, on an individual level, environment-friendly alterations like minimal use of plastic, practising carpooling, switching to solar panels etc., can be spotted in the lifestyle choices of the general masses. Nevertheless, it is safe to say that even though these alterations can bring considerable environmental changes, they are not enough. Industries are the primary producers of carbon emissions and greenhouse gases, and to bring in positive environmental outcomes on a large scale, the industrial sector must aim towards achieving a decarbonized economy.

A decarbonized economy can only be attained through the process of decarbonization, a process of reducing carbon emissions and other greenhouse gas emissions by multiple sources to control environmental deterioration. Unfortunately, there has been a drastic rise in the carbon footprints produced by industries, which is, in turn, creating a damaging impact on our quality of life, the overall health of the planet, and the economy. Therefore, it has become essential for corporations to take immediate action towards climate change to reduce their carbon emissions. Below are some of the many mitigation strategies through which companies can alleviate climate change to be able to bring about a decarbonized economy:

Advertisement

Digitization

The world is embracing digitization in almost every aspect of life. Fortunately, it can also be used in attaining a decarbonized economy. Digitization carries the potential to revolutionize the functioning of industries by introducing advanced technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and artificial intelligence. It also provides industry operators with factual data to estimate their carbon emissions and reduce energy usage.

Climate Action Plans

Most organizations set monthly and annual goals for themselves; similarly, they must also draft a comprehensive plan that helps them implement different environmental strategies. Therefore, it is a good idea to come up with a climate action plan that sets concrete green targets, minimizes carbon emissions, and leads to different innovative solutions.

Switching to Renewable Sources of Energy

The incorporation of renewable energy sources might seem like an investment that is a little on the expensive side, but it proves to be highly beneficial in the long run. Replacement of damaging energy sources by renewable energy sources like solar power that works on sunlight can transform the face of industrial sites. Moreover, unlike traditional sources of energy that run on fossil fuels, renewable energy sources will almost completely diminish the emission of carbon and greenhouse gases.

Even though companies can fight climate change by integrating several strategies, it is important to remember that they have a complex way of functioning. It can only be understood by experts who have adequate knowledge in the electric field, energy management, and digital solutions. Acute planning and calculation are required to bring about changes in the basic setup of the industrial sites. Most industrialists do not invest the required amount of time and energy in upgrading the equipment and technology, which leads to inefficiency in the planted hardware and hazardous effects on the environment.

For a long time, companies didn't perceive climate change as an imminent threat. However, in recent years, industry owners are voluntarily stepping up and shouldering their share of responsibility towards mitigating climate change. They are coming to terms with the fact that if they choose to bring in sustainable changes in their business decisions, it will improve the quality of life and positively impact the planet's overall health.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)