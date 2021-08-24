Left Menu

Italy working on ad hoc G20 summit on Afghanistan - foreign minister

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 18:51 IST
Italy's foreign minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday in a parliamentary hearing that Rome was working on the idea of organizing an ad hoc summit of the Group of 20 major economies on Afghanistan.

"Due to its structure and representation, the G20 can be an important multilateral platform for responsible and coordinated management of global challenges," Di Maio told members of parliament. Italy, which holds the rotating G20 presidency this year, wants an in-depth debate on Afghanistan.

"As chair of the G20, we have an important responsibility in fostering an international consensus on the key points of the strategy to be adopted," Di Maio said.

