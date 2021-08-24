Hot, humid day in Punjab, Haryana

Hot and humid weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, with the mercury hovering above normal levels.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal registered their respective maximum temperatures at 34.4 degrees Celsius, 36.5 degrees Celsius and 33.2 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, according to a media bulletin issued by the Meteorological department here.

Narnaul, Rohtak and Gurgaon registered their respective maximum temperatures at 37 degrees Celsius, 35.1 degrees Celsius and 33.6 degrees Celsius, up to three degrees above normal, it showed.

Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, registered a high of 34.9 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

In Punjab, the maximum temperatures of Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Bathinda settled at 35.6 degrees Celsius, 34.2 degrees Celsius, 35.4 degrees Celsius and 35.5 degrees Celsius, up to three degrees above normal.

The weather department predicted light to moderate rains or thundershowers at isolated places in both the states in the next 48-hours.

