Delhi records 33 deg C max temperature

The mercury in the national capital settled at 33 degree Celsius on Tuesday, officials said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 71 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The mercury rose by a few notches in the national capital on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 29.8 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 89 per cent, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature on Monday had settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 35.2 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman had forecast southwesterly winds earlier in the day, and calm weather later tonight.

The weatherman on Monday evening had forecast generally cloudy skies with chances of light rains for Tuesday.

