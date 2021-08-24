Left Menu

Delhi records 33 deg C max temperature

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 20:04 IST
Delhi records 33 deg C max temperature
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

The mercury in the national capital settled at 33 degree Celsius on Tuesday, officials said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 71 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The mercury rose by a few notches in the national capital on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 29.8 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 89 per cent, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature on Monday had settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 35.2 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature stood at 33 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The weatherman had forecast southwesterly winds earlier in the day, and calm weather later tonight.

The weatherman on Monday evening had forecast generally cloudy skies with chances of light rains for Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021