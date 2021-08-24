Left Menu

159 employees found absent in surprise inspection of govt offices in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-08-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 20:28 IST
Disciplinary action will be initiated against 159 officers and employees found absent from duty during a surprise inspection of government departments across Jammu district on Tuesday, an official spokesperson said.

The inspection was carried out by five district-level teams on the directions of District Magistrate, Jammu, Anshul Garg, the official said.

He said the teams visited the offices of the Power Development Department, Public Health Engineering, Public Works Department, Rural Development Department, Social Forestry, Handicrafts and Handlooms, Urban Environmental Engineering Department, Sheep and Husbandry, Regional Transport Office and the Divisional Forest Office (Territorial) to check the presence of staff.

Offices of the chief education officer, chief medical officer, district medical officer and the labour commissioner were also inspected, the spokesman said.

He said a similar mega surprise inspection drive was launched at the subdivision level where all sub-divisional magistrates paid surprise visits in their respective jurisdictions.

The district magistrate said the surprise inspection was conducted to maintain punctuality and discipline in offices.

"Disciplinary action will be initiated against the officers or employees who were found absent from duty," he said.

Garg emphasized upon the officers of all the departments to maintain punctuality as any kind of laxity with regard to discipline would not be tolerated in the future.

