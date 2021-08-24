Five girls drown in a pond

Left Menu

When they noticed the strong storm water coming from the opposite direction, all five girls started running towards their houses. But they fell into the pond filled with water. All five girls died due to drowning, said the police officer.The deceased have been identified as Koshila Kumari 10, Seema Kumari 4, Suggi Kumari 12, Sangeeta Kumari 10 and Sobha Kumari 12.

PTI | Motihari | Updated: 24-08-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 21:53 IST
Five girls drowned in a pond in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Tuesday, police said.

The girls aged between 4-12 years drowned at around 2 pm in Ahiroliya village under the jurisdiction of Ramgarhwa police station, in Raxaul sub-division, a police officer said.

''The incident took place when the girls were choosing snails in the pond. They had formed a chain and went deep into the pond. When they noticed the strong storm water coming from the opposite direction, all five girls started running towards their houses. But they fell into the pond filled with water. All five girls died due to drowning'', said the police officer.

The deceased have been identified as Koshila Kumari (10), Seema Kumari (4), Suggi Kumari (12), Sangeeta Kumari (10) and Sobha Kumari (12). ''Bodies of the deceased have been sent for the post-mortem'', the officer added.

