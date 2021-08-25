Odd News Roundup: French war bunker reborn as guesthouse; Poland's Budimex, Lotos create flower-scented asphalt
While vapours emitted by ordinary asphalt are not harmful to humans, the novel material will provide a more comfortable working environment for construction workers paving roads, Budimex said. Room without a view - French war bunker reborn as guesthouse A bunker built by German troops in northern France during World War Two has been restored and refitted as an underground guesthouse.
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Poland's Budimex, Lotos create flower-scented asphalt
Polish construction firm Budimex and refiner Lotos have created a floral-scented asphalt in a bid to improve working conditions for road builders, Budimex said on Monday. While vapours emitted by ordinary asphalt are not harmful to humans, the novel material will provide a more comfortable working environment for construction workers paving roads, Budimex said.
Room without a view - French war bunker reborn as guesthouse
A bunker built by German troops in northern France during World War Two has been restored and refitted as an underground guesthouse. The northern coast is still strewn with fortifications left by the German army, which built up a so-called Atlantic Wall to try to fend off Allied Forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
American Joe Scally shines on Gladbach debut in German Cup
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more
French territory of Martinique enters new lockdown to tackle COVID crisis
German Bund yields hold above six-month lows as Fed taper talk prevails
Germany to step up efforts to admit former Afghan support staff- Scholz