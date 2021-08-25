Parinee Group Emerges as the Pioneers of Redefining User Work Experience by Bringing in Parinee Brillions, India's First-of-Its-Kind Phygital Office Space

Business Wire India • India's one-of-its-kind phygital offices, maximizing work potential, chiefly in an age of technological advancement • The first in its line futuristic commercial landmark in Worli, catering to Start-up's and MSME's • A unique offering by Parinee Group in the post-pandemic world Parinee Group, one of the forerunners in the luxury real estate and commercial segment, for the first time ever in India presents Parinee Brillions Phygital office spaces designed to bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds interactively. Pioneered by Parinee Group, this one-off Phygital edifice will enhance employee collaborative work experiences by leveraging technology as a powerful tool. Located in the affluent neighborhood of Worli, Parinee Brillions will be the only commercial offering that has been designed to be a landmark epitomizing grandeur through futuristic phygital modules.

Parinee Brillions phygital offices, a first-in-line concept aims to provide a digital infrastructure and the best user experience enabling end-users and organizations to function collaboratively in the new hybrid era. These sole zero-touch office spaces will entail a smart combination of digital tools that will facilitate employees to feel secured and engaged. Unifying the appropriate virtual tools right from the entry to the employee's desks will help accelerate the organization's return-back-to-work policy, thus transforming workstations into destinations for innovation, collaboration, and networking. By adding a virtual layer to the built world, Parinee Group aims to offer employees a new-age workplace experience optimizing their workflows and productivity.

A Grade-A commercial office space, Parinee Brillions is embellished with bronze finish aluminum fenestrations providing sun shading and enhancing its versatility. Offering stunning views of the racecourse and the Arabian sea, the physical office space is spread across a capacity of approximately 0.6 million sq. ft. of carpet area and a top-line over INR 2000 Crores, while the configuration of the flexible offices ranges from 400 to 2,200 sq. ft. Some of the exclusive amenities that will create a space-age and vibrant 'work-live-play' experience for the occupiers include a unique QR entry code, face span detection, heat mapping for high-traffic areas within the premises, energy-saving features maximizing daylight, restroom fitted with smart sanitary wares, CCTV feed-based parking management, ample parking space with automatic number plate recognition, and advanced firefighting systems.

Worli has earned the tag of fastest-growing corridor driving vibrant economic growth in the island city. Being equidistant to central business districts of Nariman Point, Lower Parel and BKC has transformed this market into an imminent corporate nerve center to reckon with. From metro lines to water transport, extended roads and flyovers to rail connectivity, Worli has all that is needed to transmute into a futuristic residential and commercial pocket of the MMR. The project's enhanced connectivity to the Bandra Worli sea link and Eastern Freeway will further lessen commute time to reach other suburbs. The slew of planned infrastructure developments like the Coastal Road and Metro III will further enhance the connectivity and lifestyle quotient of the area.

According to Vipul Shah, Managing Director, Parinee Group, "Parinee Brillions, will be India's sole-of-its-kind premium commercial addresses, that will deliver a differentiated and holistic workspace ecosystem with its supreme office spaces and easy-to-access amenities. Catering to the dynamic start-up and MSME workforce inclined towards striking a work-life balance with its mixed-presence collaboration, Parinee Brillions will promote superior work culture. To increase the ability of workspaces to be cohesive and creative, this futuristic phygital concept will blend physical and remote presence to form a cutting-edge work set-up. Replete with a digital toolset, the peerless new-age smart concept will emerge as a strategic differentiator in the country's commercial space." Parinee Brillions project is registered under MahaRERA as 'PARINEE EMINENCE PHASE 1' having MahaRERA Reg. no. P51900015555 and details are available on the website - https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. Please note that the sale/lease of premises in the above-referred project shall be governed by the terms and conditions of the Agreement for Sale/Lease. T&C Apply About Parinee Group Parinee Group, a real estate organization having a reputation of more than 50 years in the construction and contracting industry, headed by Mr. Vipul Shah and Mr. Dhaval Shah, situated at ParineeCrescenzo, Bandra Kurla Complex, is engaged in flagship business of construction and provides business spaces and housing with a vision – a vision of luxury, class, and lifestyle. Parinee Group has successfully completed almost 15 lakh sq. ft. of commercial and residential projects since its inception and has crafted landmarks such as ParineeCrescenzo in Bandra Kurla Complex. Currently, it is developing projects totaling 2 million sq. ft. at Worli, Khar West, Andheri West, Juhu, Kandivali West, and Borivali West. It is one of the finest groups in the realty sector in India with a presence in Mumbai only enabling it to specialize locally.

