Cloudburst in U'khand village, flood water enters houses

The flood water entered houses, electric poles and trees fell down at places, and two-wheelers were swept away after the cloudburst late Tuesday night, state disaster management officials said on Wednesday.However, no casualty was reported anywhere, they said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-08-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 15:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
A cloudburst occurred near Satla Devi temple in Khabadwala village on the outskirts of the city in Uttarakhand, flooding rivers and streams. The floodwater entered houses, electric poles and trees fell down at places, and two-wheelers were swept away after the cloudburst late Tuesday night, state disaster management officials said on Wednesday.

However, no casualty was reported anywhere, they said. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the area along with cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi on Wednesday to assess the damage and distributed relief material among affected people. He also asked the district magistrate to prepare an action plan to prevent damage by natural disasters in the area in the future.

Heavy rains lashed Dehradun Tuesday night which flooded the Rispana and Bindal rivers besides causing heavy waterlogging in many areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

