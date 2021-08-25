Left Menu

Kanpur's Z Square Mall sealed over Rs 13 cr unpaid property tax

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 25-08-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 17:11 IST
The Kanpur Municipal Corporation on Wednesday sealed Z Square Mall, the city's biggest shopping centre at the posh Mall Road, for not depositing property tax to the tune of over Rs 13 crore, officials said.

KMC's Zonal Officer Rajesh Kumar Gupta told PTI that the shopping mall was sealed for not paying the civic body's dues of Rs 13,36,24,712 that comprises property tax of Rs 10,44,88,848 and the interest of Rs 2,91,35,864.

''Z Square Shopping Mall's Managing Director Tahir Husain owes Rs 13.36 crore as property tax, which was not paid in the last several years even after several notices were served,'' he added.

Following the instruction of the Municipal Commissioner, Shivasharanappa G N, a KMC team headed by Additional Municipal Commissioners, Arvind Rai and Roli Gupta, along with other teams members reached to the mall and they sealed it.

Elaborating further, Gupta said that the KMC team sealed mall's gates and notices were pasted on all of them to deposit tax dues.

Some portion of the mall was left open to allow insiders to go out and rest part was sealed.

Earlier too, Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey had got the mall sealed but it reopened after its management cleared part of the dues and also assured the KMC to that it would pay the balance amount at the earliest.

