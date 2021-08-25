Infant swept away in stream rescued

An 18-month-old baby who got washed away in a rivulet in Coonoor, 20 km from here, on Wednesday, was rescued by personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services, police said.

The baby was playing in front of his house located on the side of the stream when it accidentally slipped into the waters and got swept away, the police said. Seeing this, members of the public informed the firemen and they saved the baby, they said.

