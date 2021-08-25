Scoreboard: India vs England, Day 1 Tea, Third Test

Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the third Test between India and England here on Wednesday.

India 1st Innings: Rohit Sharma c Robinson b Overton 19 KL Rahul c Buttler b Anderson 0 Cheteshwar Pujara c Buttler b Anderson 1 Virat Kohli c Buttler b Anderson 7 Ajinkya Rahane c Buttler b Robinson 18 Rishabh Pant c Buttler b Robinson 2 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Curran 4 Mohammed Shami c Burns b Overton 0 Ishant Sharma not out 8 Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Curran 0 Mohammed Siraj c Root b Overton 3 Extras: (LB-11, NB-5) 16 Total: (All out in 40.4 overs) 78 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-4, 3-21, 4-56, 5-58, 6-67, 7-67, 8-67, 9-67, 10-78 Bowling: James Anderson 8-5-6-3, Ollie Robinson 10-3-16-2, Sam Curran 10-2-27-2, Moeen Ali 2-0-4-0, Craig Overton 10.4-5-14-3. England 1st Innings: Rory Burns not out 3 Haseeb Hameed not out 15 Extras: (NB-2, W-1) 3 Total: (For no loss in 7 overs) 21 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 3-0-14-0, Jasprit Bumrah 3-1-7-0, Mohammed Shami 1-1-0-0.

