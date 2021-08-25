Jharkhand govt approves Rs 271cr highway projects

The Jharkhand government has approved six highway projects to be executed at a cost of around Rs 271 crore, a state government official said on Wednesday.

The projects include a Rs 114.83-crore proposal for widening, strengthening and reconstruction of a 38.56-km stretch, and another Rs 39.34 crore for bolstering a 30.67-km stretch, he said. The state cabinet, during a recent meeting, cleared the projects, the official added.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)