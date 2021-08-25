Left Menu

Delhi zoo gets CCTV facility, monitoring unit

S P Yadav, ADG, National Tiger Conservation Authority NTCA was the guest of honour.The units are based on advanced technology where 20 X zoom-in and 360 degree rotation facility is available to monitor round-the-corner.

A facility of CCTV camera and its monitoring unit were inaugurated at the National Zoological Park here on Wednesday, a statement by the Delhi zoo said.

The inauguration was done by Soumitra Dasgupta, ADG Wildlife. S P Yadav, ADG, National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) was the guest of honour.

"The units are based on advanced technology where 20 X zoom-in and 360 degree rotation facility is available to monitor round-the-corner. These CCTV units are installed to monitor the welfare and health of the captive animals as well as the visitor activity," the statement said.

It also said that there were 465 CCTVs installed within the park premises that were being monitored throughout the day by the zoo staff, and supervised by an officer.

An upgrade of the Quick Response Team was also done and a kit for the same has been provided to range officers for effective response in any emergency situation, it added. PTI TRS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

