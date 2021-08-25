SDMC not to disconnect water, power connections to unauthorised colonies

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday decided not to disconnect water and electricity connections to residents of unauthorised colonies in the city, a move that comes ahead of the next year's civic polls.

The civic body also directed officials to take back previous orders of disconnecting water and electricity connections in such colonies.

A proposal in this connection was approved in the House meeting of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday.

Other proposals such as construction of multilevel parking lots at Punjabi Bagh crematorium and Greater Kailash-2 and purchase of electric road sweeping machines were also passed in the meeting.

There are around 1,800 unauthorised colonies in the national capital where a sizeable portion of the city's population resides.

The municipal bodies usually write to the Delhi Jal Board and electricity department of the city government for cutting connections of water and electricity in unauthorised colonies as any construction in such areas is considered illegal.

The proposal, which was tabled by Leader of the House Indrajeet Sehrawat, stated that since the municipal corporation did not pass building layout plans in unauthorised colonies, all construction in such colonies was done without a valid building plan.

''Water and electricity are basic necessities of any citizen. The House meeting of the SDMC proposes and requests the commissioner not to issue orders of disconnecting water and electricity connections in such colonies,'' the proposal read.

It also said the previous orders of disconnecting water and electricity connections in unauthorised colonies should be withdrawn.

Sehrawat said the decision will benefit thousands of people living in unauthorised colonies.

He said it is very hard to get water or electricity connection after it gets disconnected once.

''This is a public welfare decision aimed at benefiting the general public. We used to get complaints from residents of unauthorised colonies that their electricity and water connections were snapped because of being in illegal colonies. Now we are trying to change this so that they do not face such inconveniences,'' Sehrawat said.

He said the proposal will now be sent to the Centre via the Lieutenant Governor's office for final approval.

The work of regularisation of 1,731 unauthorised colonies under PM-UDAY Yojana is also underway, he added.

Meanwhile, the civic body also approved proposals to construct multilevel parking lots at Punjabi Bagh crematorium and at Greater Kailash-2 to cumulatively accommodate 450 cars.

The capacity of automated multilevel parking at Punjabi Bagh crematorium will be of 225 cars while the one at GK-II will be able to accommodate 232 cars at a time.

The civic body also approved procurement of electric road sweeping machines worth Rs 14 crore.

Under the project, four electric road sweeping machines will be purchased.

Officials said the move is aimed at reducing pollution and cut the cost on fuel as compared to the diesel-run mechanical sweeping machines which are presently being used.

