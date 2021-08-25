Left Menu

SRMIST organises Indo-US bilateral webinar

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-08-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 21:58 IST
SRMIST organises Indo-US bilateral webinar
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SRM_Univ)
A two-day Indo-US bilateral virtual workshop on water and air was conducted by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology near here, the institute said on Wednesday.

The webinar, titled ''Water and Air Research Initiative for Societal Health (WaARISH 2021)'' on August 24 and 25, gathered academicians, medical professionals and industry stakeholders to discuss the challenges due to air and water pollution and associated impacts on human health, a release here said.

''The workshop is part of a larger international collaborative effort between SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), The University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Water for Food Global Institute & the Indo-US Science and Technology Forum in providing a platform to highlight research outcomes and sustainable development initiatives by the brightest minds of different countries,'' it said.

The themes and topics covered in the workshop were air and water pollution, their association with human health impacts, cost-effective remediation techniques, and analytical techniques for the quantification of the pollutants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

