MP: Over 24.20 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 in one day during mega drive

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-08-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 12:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh has vaccinated over 24.20 lakh people against COVID-19 in one day during its two-day mega inoculation campaign, an official said on Thursday. The MP health department in a tweet claimed it to be a new record for the state.

Earlier, a record of administering jabs to 17.62 lakh people was set on June 21, it said.

MP's additional director for vaccination Dr. Santosh Shukla told PTI that more than 24.20 lakh people were vaccinated in the state on Wednesday, the first day of its two-day mega inoculation drive.

The figures were updated on Thursday morning as details from remote vaccination centers located in difficult terrains and forest areas reached late in the night, he said.

The campaign will especially focus on vaccinating those whose second dose is due, he said.

Since the beginning of the inoculation drive in MP in January this year, 4,20,97,917 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered till Wednesday night, the official said.

