Europe gives dire warning as Kabul evacuation deadline looms

European nations offered stark warnings Thursday about the waning days of a massive airlift to bring people out of Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country, with a British official saying an imminent attack could target Kabuls international airport.

PTI | London | Updated: 26-08-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 13:06 IST
European nations offered stark warnings Thursday about the waning days of a massive airlift to bring people out of Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country, with a British official saying an "imminent attack" could target Kabul's international airport. France said it would halt its evacuations Friday while Denmark said its last flight had already left Kabul's airport, which has seen thousands throng around it in the days since the Taliban took the capital. Overnight, new warnings emerged from Western capitals about a possible threat from Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate, which likely has seen its ranks boosted by the Taliban freeing prisoners across the country. British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told the BBC on Thursday there was "very, very credible reporting of an imminent attack" at the airport.

Heappey conceded that people are desperate to leave and "there is an appetite by many in the queue to take their chances, but the reporting of this threat is very credible indeed and there is a real imminence to it." French Prime Minister Jean Castex told French radio RTL on Thursday that "from tomorrow evening onwards, we are not able to evacuate people from the Kabul airport" due to the Aug 31 American withdrawal. Meanwhile, Danish defence minister Trine Bramsen bluntly warned: "It is no longer safe to fly in or out of Kabul." Denmark's last flight, carrying 90 people plus soldiers and diplomats, already had left Kabul.

