Udhayanidhi launches IVI's mobile eye clinic in city

Fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the van will help us provide comprehensive eye screening services to the underprivileged in Chennai.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-08-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 14:06 IST
DMK MLA from the city and the party's Youth wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday launched a mobile eye clinic of India Vision Institute (IVI).

Udhayanidhi, MLA from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, launched the initiative at Lock Nagar here, a release from IVI said.

Australian Consul-General, Sarah Kirlew, Central Chennai Lok Sabha MP Dayanidhi Maran and IVI’s CEO Vinod Daniel were present at the event, it said.

''With the launch of the mobile Eye bus van, IVI will bring eye care to the doorstep of the underprivileged community, including the elderly and women,'' Daniel was quoted as saying. ''Fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the van will help us provide comprehensive eye screening services to the underprivileged in Chennai. In the first 12 months, we will cover five Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) in Tiruvottiyur zone and four UPHCs in Sholinganallur zone,'' he said.

Kirlew said IVI has been a close partner with them in several projects. Thursday's screenings at Lock Nagar were organised in association with the Cheer Foundation and Recycle Bin as part of the public health programme, the release said.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

