South Delhi civic body doubles street parking fee at Yusuf Sarai market

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has approved a hike of Rs 20 in the on-street surface parking fee at Yusuf Sarai Market near Green Park multi-level parking facility, civic officials said on Thursday.

Senior SDMC officials said that with this hike, the minimum on-street parking fee at the said facility will be Rs 40 each hour instead of Rs 20. A proposal in this connection was passed by the SDMC House on Wednesday.

Officials said the move is aimed at enhancing occupancy at the Green Park multi-level parking facility and also manage traffic in the market. The SDMC had built the multi-level parking facility at Green Park in November 2020 to accommodate 136 cars. But the facility was not being used to its capacity.

According to the proposal tabled in the House, the civic body had conducted a survey and found that only 30-40 per cent of the parking facility's capacity was being used as many people prefer to park their vehicles in Yusuf Sarai market or at Balbir Saxena Marg.

''The possible solutions are to increase the present parking fare in Yusuf Sarai Market surface parking. At present, the parking fare is Rs 20 per hour (Rs 100 maximum) which is to be doubled i.e. Rs 40 per hour (Rs 200 maximum). Strict compliance of 'no-parking zone' on Balbir Saxena Marg,'' the proposal sated.

The SDMC has multi-level parking facilities in Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Munirka, Rajouri Garden and New Friends Colony.

The parking policy, which was approved by the Delhi government in September 2019, also says that there should be no on-street parking in a 500-metre area of multi-level parking facilities.

Officials said the move will encourage visitors to use the multi-level parking facility more and help reduce congestion on roads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)