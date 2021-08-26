Science News Roundup: Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals; Thailand develops robotic system to squeeze out more vaccine doses and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Mexican scientists have developed a unique "nanobubble" system using solar energy to improve water quality in the canals of Mexico City's Xochimilco ecological zone, a popular tourist attraction. Officials in Mexico City have been focused on cleaning up the long-polluted waters of Xochimilco, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the few areas of the capital that still boasts canal networks dating back to Aztec times.

Thailand develops robotic system to squeeze out more vaccine doses

As Thailand struggles with its worst coronavirus outbreak yet, researchers in the country have developed a machine to draw out COVID-19 vaccine doses more efficiently and optimize lower-than-expected supplies. Using a robotic arm, the "AutoVacc" system can draw 12 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in four minutes from a vial, according to researchers at Chulalongkorn University, who made the machine that has been used at the university's vaccination center since Monday.

Mystery of space inspired New Zealand rocket man's journey to Nasdaq

New Zealand entrepreneur Peter Beck said his space firm Rocket Lab was the result of a lifelong quest for signs of life outside earth, as the startup hit a new milestone with a Nasdaq listing on Thursday. The small satellite launch firm, often compared to Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX, listed on the Nasdaq Composite on Thursday with a market capitalization of about $4.4 billion.

Fossil of previously unknown four-legged whale found in Egypt

Scientists said on Wednesday they had discovered the 43 million-year-old‮ ‬fossil of a previously unknown amphibious four-legged whale species in Egypt that helps trace the transition of whales from land to sea. The newly discovered whale belongs to the Protocetidae, a group of extinct whales that falls in the middle of that transition, the Egyptian-led team of researchers said in a statement.

