U’khand: Chandrabhaga river in spate after heavy rains, 90 families moved to safety

Around ninety families living along the banks of Chandrabhaga were moved to safe locations after the river went into spate following heavy rains over the past few days here, officials said on Thursday.

They were moved to safety on Wednesday night as their homes faced the threat of being inundated by the waters of Chandrabhaga any moment, the officials said.

Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar On Thursday visited the flooded areas and spoke to officials.

He asked Rishikesh SDM Apoorva Singh to identify the land and prepare a detailed plan for the relocation of the ninety families whose houses have been inundated by the rain-fed river.

Kuma said information is being gathered to assess the extent of erosion caused to agricultural land by the rivers that are flooded on an annual basis.

