SDMC mayor grants 'anticipatory approval' for naming Mohammdapur village to 'Madhavpuram'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 19:37 IST
SDMC mayor grants 'anticipatory approval' for naming Mohammdapur village to 'Madhavpuram'
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Thursday granted ''anticipatory approval'' to a proposal for naming Mohammdapur village to 'Madhavpuram', officials privy to the development said.

They said the proposal to change the name of Mohammadpur village in Munirka area to 'Madhavpuram' was first moved by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Bhagat Singh Tokas in a zonal meeting in July this year which was given anticipatory approval by the mayor on Thursday.

In the approval letter, Suryan said it is stated that during the Mughal era, names of all villages were forcibly changed, including Mohammadpur, ward number 66, Munirka, which comes under the category of urbanised village in the jurisdiction of the SDMC. Further, there is a long-pending demand of the people of Mohammadpur village to change its name to 'Madhavpuram'.

''Keeping in view, the demand, sentiments and emotions of the people of the village and request of the area councillor Bhagat Singh Tokas, it would be appropriate that the name of Mohammadpur village be changed to 'Madhavpuram' in public interest. Anticipatory approval is granted to the proposal for naming of Mohammadpur village to 'Madhavpuram','' the mayor said in a approval letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

