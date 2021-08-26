Scoreboard: India vs England, Day 2 Tea, Third Test

Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the third Test between India and England here on Thursday.

India 1st Innings: 78 England 1st Innings: Rory Burns b Shami 61 Haseeb Hameed b Ravindra Jadeja 68 Dawid Malan c Pant b Siraj 70 Joe Root batting 80 Extras: (B-8, LB-4, NB-6, W-1) 19 Total: (For 3 wickets in 94 overs) 298 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 17-0-66-0, Jasprit Bumrah 23-9-42-0, Mohammed Shami 22-7-73-1, Mohammed Siraj 17-2-67-1, Ravindra Jadeja 15-4-38-1.

