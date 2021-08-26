NATO chief slams Kabul airport terrorist attack
NATO chief has condemned the twin suicide bombings at the Kabul airport as a "horrific terrorist attack'' that targeted desperate Afghans trying to leave the country and the alliance's efforts to evacuate them from Afghanistan. Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter after the explosions on Thursday: "I strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack outside #Kabul airport. My thoughts are with all those affected and their loved ones. Our priority remains to evacuate as many people to safety as quickly as possible." The bombings struck outside Kabul's airport, where large crowds of people trying to flee Afghanistan have massed, killing at least 13 people and wounding 15, according to Russian officials. Western nations had warned earlier in the day of a possible attack at the airport in the waning days of a massive airlift.
