Left Menu

Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala from Aug 27

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-08-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 22:47 IST
Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala from Aug 27
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday sounded increased rainfall alert for Kerala from August 27.

''In view of the likely formation of a cyclonic circulation over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal on 27th August, increase in rainfall activity is expected over Kerala from 27th August 2021'', an IMD release said here.

IMD has issued yellow alert for 10 districts on Friday. It has also issued heavy rainfall alert for few Kerala districts on Saturday and Sunday. PTI TGB ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
2
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
3
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021