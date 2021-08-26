Action plan to be drawn to address issues of garbage disposal, open drains in Delhi's Kirari: Puri

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said a strategic action plan will be drawn to address issues of garbage disposal, open drains and dilapidated roads in the northwest Delhi's Kirari area. The minister said the Union Housing and Urban Affairs ministry will coordinate with senior officials of all agencies concerned in Delhi to draw out the plan. He chaired a meeting on Thursday with the officials of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and other civic agencies to find a permanant solution to the civic issues in Kirari. ''Today, I interacted with senior officials of MoHUA, DSIIDC, North MCD, DIFC & @official_dda along with @hansrajhansHRH Ji & other public representatives to find permanent solutions to issues of open drains, dilapidated roads/lanes and garbage dumps in Kirari,'' Puri said in a tweet.

''Officials of @MoHUA_India will coordinate with senior officials all concerned agencies to draw out a strategic action plan,'' he said in another tweet. The minister had visited to Kirari last week where he had witnessed various issues being faced by people pertaining to garbage dumping in open spaces, open drains and broken roads. ''I saw the hardships being faced by residents of Kirari area, which comes under DSIIDC, during my #JanAshirwadYatra with fellow parliamentarian @hansrajhansHRH Ji on 17 Aug 2021 and had immediately spoken to all concerned (authorities) about the unhygienic living conditions,,,'' Puri said in another tweet.

Kirari is located in the northwest parliamentary constituency and is dotted by a number of unauthorised colonies. Kirari also witnesses extensive waterlogging every monsoon.

BJP MP from northwest Delhi Hansraj Hans also tweeted about his meeting with Puri on various issues concerning the people. Puri assured speedy redressal of the problems, Hans said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)