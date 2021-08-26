Scoreboard: India vs England, Day 2, Third Test

Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the third Test between India and England here on Thursday.

India 1st Innings: 78 England 1st Innings: Rory Burns b Shami 61 Haseeb Hameed b Ravindra Jadeja 68 Dawid Malan c Pant b Siraj 70 Joe Root b Bumrah 121 Jonny Bairstow c Kohli b Shami 29 Jos Buttler c Ishant b Shami 7 Moeen Ali c (sub) Axar b Ravindra Jadeja 8 Sam Curran c (sub) Mayank Agarwal b Siraj 15 Craig Overton not out 24 Ollie Robinson not out 0 Extras: (B-8, LB-4, NB-7, W-1) 20 Total: (For 8 wickets in 129 overs) 423 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 22-0-92-0, Jasprit Bumrah 27-10-58-1, Mohammed Shami 26-7-87-3, Mohammed Siraj 26-3-86-2, Ravindra Jadeja 31-7-88-2.