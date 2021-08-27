Left Menu

Danish government intervenes to end nurses strike

More than a tenth of Denmark's nurses went on strike in mid-June after union members voted against a pay deal that their union leadership had approved. The emergency law, which was passed on Friday by a majority in parliament, effectively forces through the 5.02% wage increase over the next three years, which the nurses themselves had already rejected.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 27-08-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 16:07 IST
Danish government intervenes to end nurses strike
Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Danish lawmakers on Friday voted through an emergency law that will effectively end a strike among more than 6,000 nurses over pay which has postponed tens of thousands of operations and other treatments. More than a tenth of Denmark's nurses went on strike in mid-June after union members voted against a pay deal that their union leadership had approved.

The emergency law, which was passed on Friday by a majority in parliament, effectively forces through the 5.02% wage increase over the next three years, which the nurses themselves had already rejected. "I am deeply disappointed that the parliament is ending the conflict, but not taking the necessary political responsibility to rectify decades of unfair wages," the head of the nurses' union Grete Christensen said in a statement.

Such an intervention is rare in the Nordic country, where agreements on wages and other working conditions traditionally are negotiated by unions and employers through collective bargaining. Denmark has practically avoided a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, easing pressure on an overstretched health service.

However, the strike has so far postponed roughly 35,500 surgeries, The Danish Health Authority said on Wednesday, adding that it can take as long as two years to bring down the extraordinary backlog.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021