23-year-old woman missing after landslide hits Pithoragarh village

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 27-08-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 16:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old woman has gone missing after being hit by a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in a village here, officials said on Friday.

The landslide occurred near her home in Joshi village of Dharchula sub-division of Pithoragarh on Thursday night.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate A K Shukla said a team of the State Disaster Response Force has been sent to the spot to search for the woman, identified as Pashupati Devi.

Over 13 houses were damaged in the landslide, he said.

