Tropical Storm Ida could hit the U.S. Gulf Coast as a hurricane Sunday

Tropical Storm Ida could hit the U.S. Gulf Coast near New Orleans this weekend as a powerful hurricane, as it strengthened overnight, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported early Friday, issuing hurricane and tropical storm watches for much of the area. Ahead of the storm, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency late Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 17:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tropical Storm Ida could hit the U.S. Gulf Coast near New Orleans this weekend as a powerful hurricane, as it strengthened overnight, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported early Friday, issuing hurricane and tropical storm watches for much of the area.

Ahead of the storm, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency late Thursday. Hurricane-force winds of about 110 mph with gusts of 130 mph could hit the state, forecasters said.

"Now is the time for people to finalize their emergency game plan," Edwards said in a statement. "This type of threat contains additional problems because the window to prepare is so short. By Saturday evening, everyone should be in the location where they intend to ride out the storm." It is forecast to pass over western Cuba later on as it crawls northward at 15 mph, the NHC said.

Early Friday the storm was about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north-northwest of Grand Cayman, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km per hour), the NHC added.

