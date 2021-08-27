Left Menu

At least 15 labourers killed in fire at chemical factory in Pak

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 17:23 IST
At least 15 labourers killed in fire at chemical factory in Pak
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 15 labourers were killed after a massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Pakistan's commercial capital of Karachi on Friday, according to media reports.

Fire brigade officials said that the incident happened when the blaze started in a drum of chemicals used to manufacture various items and spread across the factory in Mehran Town of the city, Geo TV reported The bodies of 15 labourers working in the factory have been retrieved. Over 20 people were still feared to be trapped inside, police said.

Two firefighters were injured while trying to put out the flames, the report said. The fire has been brought under control and the cooling process is underway, Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed was quoted as saying in the report.

Mubeen said that the roof of the factory was locked and there was only one way to enter the factory, making it difficult for the labourers to escape.

According to a report in The Express Tribune, fire brigade officials declared the blaze to be a third-degree fire, and given its severity, all of the city's tenders were deployed to douse the flames.

The area has been cordoned off and Rangers personnel were engaged in relief efforts with rescue teams.

Reacting to the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah sought a report from the Karachi commissioner and the labor department on how the incident happened and what precautionary measures were taken, the Dawn newspaper reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021