4 agencies constructing ambitious Trans Arunachal Highway: CM

The approximately 2396-kilometre long Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH), which would connect 16 districts of Arunachal Pradesh, is being constructed by four agencies, Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed the assembly on Friday.

The state Public Works Department (PWD), Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH), National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are executing the project announced by then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh here in January 2008.

The TAH will run from Tawang in western Arunachal to Kanubari in Longding district in the south-eastern part of the state.

Responding to a question from Congress MLA Nabam Tuki, the chief minister said the total length of the national highways under TAH entrusted to state PWD was 978 km out of which, a stretch of 394.59 km is complete while the remaining 583.41 km is under construction.

"The remaining portion is targeted for completion by the year 2024," said Khandu who also holds the PWD portfolio.

The NHIDCL is constructing 753 km of the TAH, while BRO and the MoRTH are building two other stretches - 324 km and 341 km - respectively.

Khandu said the MoRTH had allocated to the state PWD Rs 22.15 crore during 2020-21 for periodical renewal and re-carpeting with another amount of Rs 15.50 crore for ordinary repair.

Moreover, he said, Rs 20 crore and Rs 15.42 were allocated for re-carpeting and ordinary repair works during the current fiscal.

The chief minister added that as per the guidelines, the contractors have to maintain the roads for three years. However, due to the lengthy monsoon season in the state, it is not possible for them to carry maintenance works, he said.

"We have requested the MoRTH to allocate funds for carrying out repair and maintenance works of the constructed roads. The ministry allocates only 20 per cent fund which is a cause of concern," Khandu said.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has time and again requested the ministry not to compare the topography of the Northeastern state with others and sanction adequate funds for repair and maintenance of roads, the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)