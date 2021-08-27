Delhi: Rename Humayunpur village to Hanumanpur, proposes BJP councillor

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 17:56 IST
BJP councillor from Safdarjung Enclave Radhika Abrol on Friday proposed to change the name of Humayunpur village in the national capital to Hanumanpur.

She placed the proposal in the zonal committee meeting of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) south zone.

In the proposal, Abrol said the names of all villages in Delhi were forcibly changed during the Mughal rule.

This also includes Humayupur village in ward number 61, Safdarjung Enclave, which is categorized as an urbanized village under the jurisdiction of the SDMC, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

"There has been a long-pending demand of the people of Hamayupur village to change its name to Hanumanpur. Keeping in view the demand, sentiments, and emotions of the people of the village, it would be appropriate if the village is renamed in the public interest," the proposal read.

The proposal also said that the matter is sent to the naming committee of the civic body for taking appropriate action.

The move comes a day after SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan gave an "anticipatory approval" for changing the name of the Mohammadpur village to Madhavpuram.

The proposal to change the name of Mohammadpur village was moved by Munirka councillor Bhagat Singh Tokas in the south zone's meeting in July.

